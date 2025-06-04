Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Ritual Shocks Fans—Here’s the Heartfelt Gesture Everyone’s Talking About

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Ritual Shocks Fans—Here’s the Heartfelt Gesture Everyone’s Talking About

2025-06-04
by

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan in 2025: The Touching Habit That Melts Mumbai’s Hearts

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan greets devoted fans outside Jalsa—see how his upgraded ritual continues to captivate India in 2025.

Quick Facts:

  • Age: 82
  • Location: Jalsa, Mumbai
  • Tradition: Weekly Sunday Darshan
  • Fan turnout: Hundreds in any weather

Every Sunday for decades, Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has stepped out of his Mumbai home, Jalsa, to greet passionate fans. In 2025, he proved the magic is far from fading—this time, adding a thoughtful twist that’s winning hearts across India.

Crowds spilled into the streets, umbrellas turning Juhu’s footpaths into a sea of color as relentless June monsoon rains poured. Yet, nothing could dampen the spirit of Bachchan’s admirers. Many waited for hours, braving downpours, for a fleeting glimpse of the Big B himself.

At 82, Bachchan emerged onto his iconic front porch, draped in a stylish printed hoodie, classic spectacles perched on his nose, and his trademark humility on full display. He greeted the crowd with folded hands and dignified waves—a legendary image that’s now become a weekly phenomenon.

This Sunday, the superstar lingered a little longer, acknowledging fans’ dedication and urging everyone to take care in the wet weather. His thoughtful gestures reinforce the extraordinary, enduring connection between India’s beloved superstar and his loyal supporters.

Want the full story? Discover more about Bachchan’s career and legacy on Bollywood Hungama and get breaking celebrity news at NDTV.

Why Are Fans Still Obsessed with Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan?

Bachchan’s weekly ritual has become a rare spectacle in 2025’s hyper-digital world. While celebrities often connect online, he meets admirers face to face, forging personal bonds that span generations.

Fans say it’s the combination of nostalgia, respect, and the thrill of seeing a living legend up close—rain or shine.

How Does Bachchan Keep the Tradition Going at 82?

He adapts but never cancels. Whether Mumbai sizzles or monsoons rage, Bachchan shows up for his fans, donning comfortable attire suited for the weather and often sending caring messages out to his crowd.

His polite gestures and personal touch inspire Hollywood-sized loyalty. Mainstream Bollywood portals like Filmfare and global news outlets continue to spotlight his unwavering dedication.

Will Sunday Darshan Ever End?

With fans as determined as ever, and Bachchan’s spirit undimmed at 82, insiders say there’s no sign of ending the beloved tradition. The ritual now stands as much for hope, resilience, and community as for movie-star worship.

Don’t miss your chance to witness history—plan your own Jalsa visit, or share these awe-inspiring moments on social media!

Sunday Darshan Checklist:

  • Check weather updates before heading to Jalsa, Mumbai
  • Arrive early—crowds gather by noon even in the rain
  • Bring umbrellas, water, and a camera
  • Respect crowd control and local police
  • Share your experience with #AmitabhSunday on Instagram and Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan Never Misses His Sunday Ritual Of Meeting His Fans | Bollywood | Celebrity | N18S
Watch this video on YouTube.

Emily Thompson

Emily Thompson is a respected voice in the realm of emerging technologies, renowned for her insightful analysis and ability to demystify complex concepts for a broad audience. She holds a degree in Computer Science from the University of Chicago, where she developed a keen interest in the innovative potential of digital advancements. Emily began her career as a technology analyst at BrightWave Solutions, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic approach to integrations of AI in business processes. She later joined FutureTech Consulting as a senior advisor, guiding major corporations in navigating the constantly evolving tech landscape. Her articles have been featured in a variety of industry-leading publications, where she shares her expertise on the societal impacts of new technologies. With over a decade of experience, Emily continues to explore the future of technology through her writing, tackling subjects ranging from blockchain to virtual reality, always aiming to equip her readers with the knowledge to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Languages

Last Posts

Don't Miss

Stealth in the Seas

Stealth in the Seas

The Future of Naval Aviation The F-35C, a carrier-capable stealth
Delhi’s Bold Leap into the Electric Future: Charging Stations to Transform Urban Mobility

Delhi’s Bold Leap into the Electric Future: Charging Stations to Transform Urban Mobility

Delhi is advancing towards an electrified future with a focus