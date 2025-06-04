Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Ritual Shocks Fans—Here’s the Heartfelt Gesture Everyone’s Talking About

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan in 2025: The Touching Habit That Melts Mumbai’s Hearts

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan greets devoted fans outside Jalsa—see how his upgraded ritual continues to captivate India in 2025.

Quick Facts: Age: 82

82 Location: Jalsa, Mumbai

Jalsa, Mumbai Tradition: Weekly Sunday Darshan

Weekly Sunday Darshan Fan turnout: Hundreds in any weather

Every Sunday for decades, Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has stepped out of his Mumbai home, Jalsa, to greet passionate fans. In 2025, he proved the magic is far from fading—this time, adding a thoughtful twist that’s winning hearts across India.

Crowds spilled into the streets, umbrellas turning Juhu’s footpaths into a sea of color as relentless June monsoon rains poured. Yet, nothing could dampen the spirit of Bachchan’s admirers. Many waited for hours, braving downpours, for a fleeting glimpse of the Big B himself.

At 82, Bachchan emerged onto his iconic front porch, draped in a stylish printed hoodie, classic spectacles perched on his nose, and his trademark humility on full display. He greeted the crowd with folded hands and dignified waves—a legendary image that’s now become a weekly phenomenon.

This Sunday, the superstar lingered a little longer, acknowledging fans’ dedication and urging everyone to take care in the wet weather. His thoughtful gestures reinforce the extraordinary, enduring connection between India’s beloved superstar and his loyal supporters.

Why Are Fans Still Obsessed with Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan?

Bachchan’s weekly ritual has become a rare spectacle in 2025’s hyper-digital world. While celebrities often connect online, he meets admirers face to face, forging personal bonds that span generations.

Fans say it’s the combination of nostalgia, respect, and the thrill of seeing a living legend up close—rain or shine.

How Does Bachchan Keep the Tradition Going at 82?

He adapts but never cancels. Whether Mumbai sizzles or monsoons rage, Bachchan shows up for his fans, donning comfortable attire suited for the weather and often sending caring messages out to his crowd.

His polite gestures and personal touch inspire Hollywood-sized loyalty. Mainstream Bollywood portals like Filmfare and global news outlets continue to spotlight his unwavering dedication.

Will Sunday Darshan Ever End?

With fans as determined as ever, and Bachchan’s spirit undimmed at 82, insiders say there’s no sign of ending the beloved tradition. The ritual now stands as much for hope, resilience, and community as for movie-star worship.

Sunday Darshan Checklist:

Check weather updates before heading to Jalsa, Mumbai

Arrive early—crowds gather by noon even in the rain

Bring umbrellas, water, and a camera

Respect crowd control and local police

Share your experience with #AmitabhSunday on Instagram and Twitter