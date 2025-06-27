Comoros Internet Connectivity: Bridging Islands with Next-Gen Solutions

Connecting the Comoros: Exploring the Digital Transformation from Gaps to Global Access

“The ESA's BIOMASS Earth observation satellite has produced its first focused SAR image in the P-band from space—a world first.” (source)

Market Overview: The State of Internet Access in Comoros

The Union of the Comoros, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, has historically faced significant challenges in providing widespread and reliable internet access. The country’s insular geography, limited infrastructure, and relatively small population—estimated at around 870,000 in 2023—have contributed to a digital divide both within the islands and compared to mainland Africa (World Bank).

As of 2023, internet penetration in Comoros remains among the lowest in the region. According to the Digital 2023: Comoros report, only about 8.5% of the population had access to the internet, a figure that lags behind the African average of 43%. The majority of users are concentrated in urban centers such as Moroni, while rural and remote islands experience limited or no connectivity.

Historically, Comoros relied on a single state-owned operator, Comores Telecom, which provided basic fixed-line and mobile services. The lack of competition and investment led to high prices and slow speeds. In 2016, the country took a significant step by connecting to the EASSy submarine cable, which improved international bandwidth and reduced latency. However, the benefits have been slow to reach the broader population due to last-mile connectivity issues and limited terrestrial infrastructure.

To bridge these gaps, Comoros is increasingly turning to satellite internet solutions. In 2023, the government announced partnerships with global satellite providers, including Starlink, to expand coverage to underserved areas. These initiatives aim to provide high-speed, low-latency internet to remote islands and rural communities, bypassing the need for extensive ground infrastructure. Early pilot programs have shown promise, with schools and health centers in isolated regions gaining reliable internet access for the first time (Comoros Infos).

Key Challenges: High costs, limited infrastructure, and regulatory hurdles.

High costs, limited infrastructure, and regulatory hurdles. Opportunities: Satellite internet, mobile broadband expansion, and public-private partnerships.

In summary, while Comoros still faces significant obstacles in achieving universal internet access, recent technological advances and international collaborations are beginning to close the digital divide, offering new opportunities for economic and social development across the islands.

Technology Trends: Innovations Shaping Connectivity

The Comoros archipelago, located off the eastern coast of Africa, has historically faced significant challenges in achieving widespread and reliable internet access. The nation’s insular geography, limited infrastructure, and relatively small population (about 870,000 as of 2023) have contributed to a persistent digital divide. However, recent technological innovations are beginning to reshape the connectivity landscape in Comoros, bridging gaps and opening new opportunities for economic and social development.

Until recently, internet penetration in Comoros lagged behind regional averages. According to DataReportal, as of January 2023, only about 8.5% of the population had access to the internet, compared to the African average of over 40%. The primary barriers included high costs, limited broadband infrastructure, and unreliable service, especially in rural and remote areas.

One of the most significant advancements has been the connection of Comoros to the Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System (EASSy) in 2014, which provided the islands with their first high-capacity undersea fiber optic link. This connection dramatically increased bandwidth and reduced latency, laying the groundwork for improved internet services. However, the reach of fiber infrastructure remains limited to urban centers, leaving many rural communities underserved.

To address these persistent gaps, Comoros is now turning to satellite-based solutions. The government has partnered with global satellite internet providers, including Starlink, to expand coverage to remote and hard-to-reach areas. In 2023, Starlink announced its intention to launch services in Comoros, promising high-speed, low-latency internet via a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites. This move is expected to significantly boost internet penetration and reliability, particularly for the outer islands and rural populations.

Additionally, the government has outlined a national digital transformation strategy with support from the World Bank, aiming to increase digital inclusion, lower costs, and foster innovation. These efforts are complemented by investments in mobile broadband, with 3G and 4G networks gradually expanding their footprint across the islands.

In summary, while Comoros still faces challenges in achieving universal internet access, the convergence of submarine fiber, satellite technology, and supportive policy frameworks is rapidly transforming its connectivity landscape. These innovations are poised to bridge the digital divide, enabling new opportunities for education, commerce, and social engagement across the archipelago.

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Market Dynamics

The competitive landscape for internet access in Comoros is rapidly evolving, shaped by geographic challenges, government initiatives, and the entry of new technologies. As an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, Comoros has historically faced significant connectivity gaps due to its dispersed islands and limited infrastructure. However, recent years have seen notable shifts in both market players and technological approaches.

Key Players

Comores Telecom : The state-owned operator remains the dominant player, providing fixed-line, mobile, and internet services. It has been instrumental in rolling out 3G and 4G networks, though coverage and speeds have lagged behind regional averages (Comores Telecom).

: The state-owned operator remains the dominant player, providing fixed-line, mobile, and internet services. It has been instrumental in rolling out 3G and 4G networks, though coverage and speeds have lagged behind regional averages (Comores Telecom). Telma Comores : Entering the market in 2016, Telma Comores, a subsidiary of Madagascar’s Telma Group, has injected competition, particularly in mobile and broadband services. Its investments have spurred improvements in service quality and pricing (Telma Comores).

: Entering the market in 2016, Telma Comores, a subsidiary of Madagascar’s Telma Group, has injected competition, particularly in mobile and broadband services. Its investments have spurred improvements in service quality and pricing (Telma Comores). Satellite Providers: With terrestrial infrastructure limited, satellite internet providers such as Starlink are beginning to target Comoros. In 2023, Starlink announced plans to expand coverage to the country, promising high-speed connectivity even in remote areas (Starlink Coverage Map).

Market Dynamics

Infrastructure Gaps : Despite progress, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) reported that only 14% of Comorians used the internet in 2022, well below the African average of 40% (ITU Statistics).

: Despite progress, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) reported that only 14% of Comorians used the internet in 2022, well below the African average of 40% (ITU Statistics). Government Initiatives : The government has prioritized digital inclusion, launching the National Broadband Plan in 2021 to expand fiber-optic networks and subsidize rural connectivity (World Bank).

: The government has prioritized digital inclusion, launching the National Broadband Plan in 2021 to expand fiber-optic networks and subsidize rural connectivity (World Bank). Pricing and Affordability : Internet costs remain high, with the Alliance for Affordable Internet ranking Comoros among the most expensive in Africa for 1GB of mobile data (A4AI Affordability Report).

: Internet costs remain high, with the Alliance for Affordable Internet ranking Comoros among the most expensive in Africa for 1GB of mobile data (A4AI Affordability Report). Emerging Technologies: The arrival of satellite internet is poised to disrupt the market, offering new options for underserved islands and potentially driving down prices through increased competition.

In summary, while Comoros still faces significant connectivity challenges, the competitive landscape is shifting. The interplay between established operators, new entrants, and emerging technologies like satellite internet is set to redefine access, affordability, and digital inclusion across the islands.

Growth Forecasts: Projections for Internet Expansion

The Comoros archipelago, located off the eastern coast of Africa, has historically faced significant challenges in expanding internet access due to its dispersed geography, limited infrastructure, and high connectivity costs. However, recent developments signal a transformative period for the nation’s digital landscape, with growth forecasts pointing to substantial improvements in internet penetration and quality over the coming years.

As of 2023, internet penetration in Comoros stood at approximately 32% of the population, according to DataReportal. This figure, while an improvement from previous years, still lags behind the global average of 64.4%. The primary barriers have included underdeveloped terrestrial networks and the high cost of international bandwidth, which have left many rural and remote island communities underserved.

Looking ahead, the government and private sector are investing in both terrestrial and satellite solutions to bridge these gaps. The recent partnership between Comores Telecom and international satellite providers, such as Eutelsat, aims to deliver high-speed broadband to even the most isolated islands (Eutelsat). These satellite initiatives are expected to accelerate internet adoption, with projections suggesting that internet penetration could reach 50% by 2027 if current investment trends continue (BuddeComm).

Key drivers of this growth include:

Submarine Cable Connectivity: The landing of the FLY-LION3 submarine cable in 2019 has already improved international bandwidth and reduced latency, laying the groundwork for further expansion (ITU).

The landing of the FLY-LION3 submarine cable in 2019 has already improved international bandwidth and reduced latency, laying the groundwork for further expansion (ITU). Mobile Broadband Expansion: With mobile phone penetration exceeding 70%, mobile broadband is expected to be the primary mode of internet access, especially as 4G coverage expands across the islands.

With mobile phone penetration exceeding 70%, mobile broadband is expected to be the primary mode of internet access, especially as 4G coverage expands across the islands. Satellite Internet Rollout: New satellite services are targeting remote and rural areas, promising to close the digital divide and support e-government, education, and health initiatives.

In summary, while Comoros still faces hurdles in achieving universal internet access, the convergence of submarine cable infrastructure, mobile broadband, and satellite technology is set to drive robust growth. By 2030, experts anticipate that the majority of Comorians will have reliable internet access, fundamentally reshaping the nation’s economic and social prospects.

Regional Analysis: Connectivity Across the Islands

The Comoros archipelago, comprising the islands of Grande Comore, Mohéli, and Anjouan, has historically faced significant challenges in achieving widespread internet connectivity. Geographic isolation, limited infrastructure, and economic constraints have contributed to a persistent digital divide between urban centers and remote communities. As of 2023, internet penetration in Comoros stood at approximately 21.2%, with around 180,000 users out of a population exceeding 870,000 (DataReportal).

Connectivity is most robust in Moroni, the capital on Grande Comore, where fiber-optic and 4G mobile networks are available. However, coverage rapidly diminishes outside urban areas. On Mohéli and Anjouan, many villages rely on slower 2G or 3G connections, and some remote locations have no reliable access at all. The high cost of data—averaging $5.50 per gigabyte—further limits usage, especially among low-income households (CIPESA).

To address these disparities, the Comorian government and international partners have launched several initiatives:

Submarine Cable Projects: The landing of the EASSy (Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System) in 2010 provided a critical backbone for high-speed internet, but last-mile connectivity remains a challenge for outlying islands (EASSy).

The landing of the EASSy (Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System) in 2010 provided a critical backbone for high-speed internet, but last-mile connectivity remains a challenge for outlying islands (EASSy). Mobile Network Expansion: Operators like Comores Telecom and Telma Comores have expanded 4G coverage, but network quality and affordability still lag behind regional peers (Comores Telecom).

Operators like Comores Telecom and Telma Comores have expanded 4G coverage, but network quality and affordability still lag behind regional peers (Comores Telecom). Satellite Internet: In 2023, Comoros began exploring partnerships with satellite providers such as Starlink to bridge connectivity gaps in hard-to-reach areas. Early pilot programs have shown promise in delivering broadband speeds to previously unserved communities (Starlink).

Despite these efforts, significant work remains to ensure equitable internet access across all islands. Continued investment in infrastructure, regulatory reforms to encourage competition, and targeted subsidies for rural users are seen as key steps toward closing the digital divide in Comoros. As satellite technology matures and costs decline, the prospect of universal connectivity across the archipelago is becoming increasingly attainable.

Future Outlook: Pathways to a Digitally Inclusive Comoros

Comoros, an archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean, has historically faced significant challenges in achieving widespread internet access. Geographic isolation, limited infrastructure, and high connectivity costs have contributed to a persistent digital divide, particularly between urban centers and remote islands. As of 2023, internet penetration in Comoros stood at approximately 21.7%, with just over 200,000 users in a population of nearly 900,000 (DataReportal). This rate lags behind the African average, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions to bridge connectivity gaps.

Traditionally, Comoros has relied on undersea cables and limited terrestrial networks for connectivity. The landing of the EASSy (Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System) in 2010 marked a significant milestone, providing a backbone for improved internet services (EASSy). However, the high cost of last-mile infrastructure and the archipelago’s dispersed geography have limited the reach of broadband, especially in rural and outlying islands.

Recent developments in satellite internet technology offer promising pathways to digital inclusion. The entry of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite providers, such as Starlink, has the potential to revolutionize access by delivering high-speed internet to even the most remote locations. In 2023, Starlink announced plans to expand its coverage to Comoros, aiming to provide affordable, reliable connectivity across the islands (Starlink Coverage Map). This move could significantly reduce the digital divide, enabling access to online education, telemedicine, and e-commerce for underserved communities.

Government initiatives are also playing a crucial role. The Comorian government, in partnership with international organizations, has launched projects to expand digital infrastructure and promote digital literacy. The World Bank’s Digital Economy for Africa (DE4A) initiative, for example, supports policy reforms and investments to foster inclusive digital growth in Comoros (World Bank).

Looking ahead, the convergence of submarine cable upgrades, satellite internet deployment, and supportive policy frameworks positions Comoros on a promising trajectory toward digital inclusion. Continued investment and collaboration will be essential to ensure that all Comorians, regardless of location, can participate in the digital economy and access the opportunities of a connected world.

Challenges & Opportunities: Navigating Barriers and Unlocking Potential

The Comoros archipelago, located off the eastern coast of Africa, faces unique challenges in providing widespread and reliable internet access. The country’s geography—comprising three main islands (Grande Comore, Mohéli, and Anjouan)—creates logistical and infrastructural hurdles for traditional broadband deployment. As of 2023, internet penetration in Comoros stood at just 15.7%, with approximately 140,000 users out of a population of nearly 900,000 (DataReportal).

Challenges

Geographical Isolation: The scattered nature of the islands complicates the rollout of fiber-optic cables and terrestrial networks, leading to uneven coverage and higher costs.

The scattered nature of the islands complicates the rollout of fiber-optic cables and terrestrial networks, leading to uneven coverage and higher costs. Limited Infrastructure: The country relies heavily on a single undersea cable, the EASSy (Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System), which connects to Moroni, the capital. Connectivity to other islands is often dependent on microwave links, which are less reliable (ITU).

The country relies heavily on a single undersea cable, the EASSy (Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System), which connects to Moroni, the capital. Connectivity to other islands is often dependent on microwave links, which are less reliable (ITU). High Costs and Low Speeds: Internet services remain expensive relative to average incomes, and speeds are often below the global average. In 2023, the average mobile internet speed was just 7.5 Mbps (Speedtest Global Index).

Internet services remain expensive relative to average incomes, and speeds are often below the global average. In 2023, the average mobile internet speed was just 7.5 Mbps (Speedtest Global Index). Regulatory and Market Barriers: The state-owned operator, Comores Telecom, dominates the market, limiting competition and innovation (BuddeComm).

Opportunities

Satellite Internet Expansion: The arrival of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services, such as Starlink, presents a transformative opportunity. These services can bypass terrestrial limitations, offering high-speed connectivity to remote and underserved areas (Starlink Coverage Map).

The arrival of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services, such as Starlink, presents a transformative opportunity. These services can bypass terrestrial limitations, offering high-speed connectivity to remote and underserved areas (Starlink Coverage Map). Regional Partnerships: Collaborations with neighboring countries and international organizations can help fund infrastructure upgrades and expand access to additional submarine cables.

Collaborations with neighboring countries and international organizations can help fund infrastructure upgrades and expand access to additional submarine cables. Policy Reforms: Liberalizing the telecom sector and encouraging private investment could drive down prices and improve service quality.

Liberalizing the telecom sector and encouraging private investment could drive down prices and improve service quality. Digital Literacy Initiatives: Expanding digital skills training can help the population leverage new connectivity for education, business, and social development.

While Comoros faces significant barriers to universal internet access, emerging technologies and policy shifts offer a pathway to bridge the digital divide and unlock the islands’ economic and social potential.

Sources & References