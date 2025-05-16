Feedback Sports launches affordable electric lift assistance for bike repairs

The innovative team at Feedback Sports has introduced a groundbreaking product for owners of modern performance e-bikes and heavy mountain bikes. The Feedback Pro E Lift Repair Stand offers an electric lift assist mechanism for easy maintenance and repairs at home. It fills the gap in the market for a compact and affordable solution that does not require a large workshop space.

Unlike traditional repair stands, the Feedback Pro E Lift is designed with portability and efficiency in mind. It features a lighter lifting mechanism and a reasonable height range that is still more than adequate for most tasks. The stand has a stable base that can easily be rolled away when not in use, providing optimal space utilization.

One of the standout features of the Feedback Pro E Lift is its affordability. Priced at less than half of comparable professional electric lift repair stands, it offers excellent value for home mechanics and small bike shops looking to upgrade their equipment without breaking the bank.

The stand is designed to be user-friendly and easy to assemble. With only a 29″/74 cm square footprint, it does not take up much space in your garage or workshop. The work arm at 55lb/34 kg comes mostly assembled and only requires the wide base to be attached before it is ready to use.

With over 3’/1m of lift height, the Feedback Pro E Lift can easily raise your e-bike or mountain bike to the desired working height. The clamp starts at a comfortable height of 34″/84 cm off the ground, eliminating the need for lifting. The stand’s flat feet are equipped with adjusters to adapt to uneven floors.

The stand features Feedback’s well-known clamp coupling with a quick mechanism and spin lever, which is renowned for its user-friendliness and secure grip. The maximum lift handling capacity of 110lb/50 kg makes it perfect for performance e-bikes. Additionally, Feedback offers both US and EU power adapters to ensure compatibility.

The Feedback Pro E Lift Repair Stand will be available for purchase starting at $1200/1350€ from January 2025. For those interested, it will be available at select independent bike shops or directly from Feedback Sports. So why not invest in a high-quality and affordable work stand that makes bike maintenance a breeze?

