The Electric Surge: How India Became a Global Leader in Automotive Innovation

The hum of machinery and the whirr of electric cars signal a transformation that’s sweeping across India’s expansive industrial landscape. This shift began in 2014 with the introduction of the Make in India initiative, a robust governmental push that not only reinvigorated traditional car manufacturing but also positioned India as a burgeoning powerhouse in electric vehicle (EV) production.

Fast forward to today, India stands as a titan in the global automotive industry. Driven by bold policy reforms and strategic investments, the country’s automobile sector is not just keeping pace with the global market but is ambitiously setting new trends. The industry’s footprint on India’s economy is significant, with a turnover hitting approximately USD 240 billion, contributing vastly to both economic growth and employment—about 30 million jobs fuel this massive machinery.

This blossoming sector wasn’t an overnight phenomenon. The genesis of this flourishing still ties back to 1991, when the de-licensing of the automobile sector opened the gates for foreign direct investment (FDI) at a hundred percent via the automatic route. Since then, the journey from 2 million vehicles in 1991-92 to a staggering 28 million production units in 2023-24 tells a story of relentless growth, technological advancement, and increased localization.

India not only shines as the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers but also is a top contender in producing two-wheelers and passenger vehicles globally. This impressive ranking among the world’s key players has encouraged significant foreign interest, amounting to $36 billion in FDI over the past four years alone. The nation welcomes hefty commitments from distinguished global automakers—Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota—with ambitious plans to amplify production capacity, enhancing India’s prominence in the international market.

But it’s the electric vehicle segment that’s capturing everyone’s attention. By August 2024, the registration of 4.4 million EVs, with an accelerating market penetration, marks India’s commitment to sustainable mobility. The government’s strategic implementation of initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage exemplifies the heightened focus on fostering an environment conducive to EV growth. A notable highlight from this strategic package includes the PLI scheme specifically for automobiles and auto components, featuring a massive INR 25,938 crore outlay, emphasizing domestic value addition and technology shifts towards Electric Vehicles and Hydrogen Fuel-Cell advancement.

The government has also made headway in supporting infrastructure tailored for EV usage. From incentivizing the setup of charging stations to drastically reducing GST on electric vehicles from 12% to just 5%, these progressive policies are fostering an ecosystem aiming to reduce dependency on traditional fuels.

India’s auto component industry has further augmented this growth, with an impressive turnover marking $74.1 billion in FY24. Contributing a significant 2.3% to the GDP, the sector supports over 1.5 million jobs and is a vital cog in the vast machinery of India’s manufacturing sector. As global supply chains evolve with trends like “China Plus One,” India’s export of auto components continues to rise, ambitiously targeting a $100 billion export echelon by 2030.

In essence, the vibrant hum of activity across India’s automotive sector is a harmonious blend of legacy, innovation, and sustainability. As the country accelerates into the future, a clear takeaway is that India’s strategic vision and robust industrial policies have not only reinforced its position as a global automotive leader but are unequivocally shaping a future where technology and ecology coexist seamlessly, charting a path of economic and environmental prosperity.

For more information on India’s industrial advancements, visit Make in India and Invest India.