Ukrainian Forces Down Russian Su-35 Jet in Daring Air Strike: What It Means for the 2025 Battlefield

Ukrainian air forces score a major win by downing a Russian Su-35 jet as drone warfare escalates. What’s next in the 2025 conflict?

Quick Facts 1 Su-35 jet shot down by Ukrainian Air Force, June 7, 2025

shot down by Ukrainian Air Force, June 7, 2025 40+ Russian military aircraft targeted by SBU drones last week

Russian military aircraft targeted by SBU drones last week Tens of strategic bombers damaged or destroyed in recent strikes

damaged or destroyed in recent strikes 400 drones & 40 missiles reportedly launched by Russia in latest attack

The skies over Eastern Europe just witnessed a high-stakes showdown. On June 7th, 2025, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed a dramatic victory: the downing of a Russian Su-35 fighter jet near the Kursk region, shocking military analysts and heightening global tensions.

This comes barely a week after Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, unleashed a sweeping drone offensive that targeted more than 40 Russian military aircraft. Their precision strikes reportedly crippled several Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers—key weapons behind Russia’s long-range missile assaults on Ukrainian cities.

Russian officials have not responded to Ukraine’s latest claim, and independent sources like Reuters continue to seek verification. Yet the incident marks another flashpoint in an increasingly tech-driven conflict.

Q: Why Is the Su-35 Downing Significant?

The Russian Su-35 is one of Moscow’s most advanced multi-role fighter jets, renowned for its combat prowess and cutting-edge avionics. Taking down such an aircraft is both a symbolic and tactical blow to Russian air power.

Military observers point out that Russia relies on these jets for air superiority. Each loss chips away at their ability to control contested skies—a crucial factor as Ukraine ramps up its own defensive and offensive operations.

How Did Ukraine Execute Its Largest Drone Raid Yet?

Last week, the SBU coordinated a digital-era assault. Swarms of unmanned drones, some enhanced with AI-guidance, infiltrated Russian air bases, targeting bombers and logistics hubs. Reports suggest the raids destroyed or disabled dozens of aircraft and damaged crucial infrastructure.

The new tactic showcases Ukraine’s growing capacity for asymmetric warfare, leveraging technology and innovation to outpace traditional military might—a trend expected to escalate in 2025 and beyond.

Q: How Is Russia Responding?

After the air base attacks, Russia retaliated with its largest missile-and-drone barrage yet, launching 400 drones and 40 missiles. These offensives aim to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses and signal that Russia is not scaling back its operations.

Still, the increased pace of drone warfare risks further spilling over into the wider region, prompting concern from NATO allies and defense experts worldwide.

How to Keep Up With the Escalating Ukraine-Russia War in 2025

Want to stay on top of every development? Tap into trusted global news sources such as BBC, Al Jazeera, and CNN for live updates. Military analysts recommend closely following signals from official Ukrainian and Russian defense channels on secure platforms like Telegram for real-time info.

Stay alert. The battlefield is changing at breakneck speed, powered by drones, AI, and new strategies that will define modern warfare.

