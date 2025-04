Prof. Samantha Clarke is a distinguished professor of Computer Science and an authority on cybersecurity and digital ethics. With a Ph.D. from MIT, she has spent the last fifteen years researching the impact of technology on privacy and security, publishing numerous papers and books on the subject. Samantha regularly advises government bodies and international organisations on policy development related to tech governance. Her insights on the ethical challenges posed by new technologies make her a respected voice in tech circles and an advocate for responsible innovation.