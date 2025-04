Без підключення: всередині амбітного плану Китаю з революціонізації зарядки електромобілів

John Jamf holds a distinguished career as a renowned author specialising in new technologies. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology – becoming an expert in programming, artificial intelligence, and data analysis. John then honed his skills further with a Master's in Technological Innovation from the same institution. For nearly two decades, he was a prominent fixture at Wintell Networks – an esteemed tech company famous for its ground-breaking software innovations. There, John led various projects and earned a reputation for his advanced technical acumen and leadership skills. Today, his keen insights and up-to-date knowledge give his writings unrivalled depth and usefulness. He continues to unravel the mysteries and potential of technology for readers worldwide, making complex topics accessible and engaging.