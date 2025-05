Dr. Naomi Lin is a renowned expert in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence, with a Ph.D. in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University. She has spent over 18 years designing intelligent systems that extend human capabilities in healthcare and industrial settings. Currently, Naomi serves as the head of an innovative lab that pioneers the development of autonomous robotic systems. Her extensive research has led to multiple patents and her methods are taught in engineering courses worldwide. Naomi is also a frequent keynote speaker at international tech symposiums, sharing her vision for a future where humans and robots collaborate seamlessly.