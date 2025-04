Електричний сплеск: Відкриття майбутнього революції акумуляторів для автомобілів

Karen White is a renowned author and technology enthusiast with a solid career spanning over two decades in the tech industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and has held key roles at leading tech companies. In the early stages of her career, Karen worked as a software engineer at Google, contributing to innovative projects that reshaped internet technologies. Later, she served as a product manager at Apple, where she played a crucial role in developing cutting-edge consumer electronics.

Her profound industry insights have featured in high-profile publications such as Wired and Technology Review. As a thought leader, Karen combines her technical expertise with a passion for explaining complicated subjects, making her writings accessible to a broad audience. Her books delve into emerging technologies and their impacts on society, sparking the interest of both tech enthusiasts and laypeople. Today, Karen persists in advancing the dialogue about technology as a sought-after speaker at international tech conferences while advocating for innovative solutions as a consultant for startups in Silicon Valley.