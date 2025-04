Електробуси змінюють громадський транспорт Телангани

Dr Marcus Webb is a renowned expert in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) and connectivity solutions, with a Ph.D. in Network Engineering from Imperial College London. He has over 20 years of experience in designing and implementing large-scale wireless communication systems. Currently, Marcus leads a team of engineers at a pioneering tech company where they develop advanced IoT solutions for smart cities and sustainable environments. His work focuses on enhancing connectivity to make technology more accessible and efficient. Marcus is an active contributor to industry standards and a regular speaker at global technology conferences, advocating for smarter, interconnected systems.