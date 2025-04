Майбутнє акумуляторів: Амбітний стрибок Mullen з напівтвердотільною технологією

Luis Hoffman is a seasoned author specialising in the realm of new technologies. With over a decade of experience in the field, his writing offers thoughtful, in-depth analysis of contemporary tech trends and their wider implications. Luis holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Stanford University and a Master's degree in Information Science from Columbia University. His academic background provides a solid foundation for his investigative work. Before his current role, Luis worked as a Tech Analyst for the globally recognised company, Canon. His time at Canon deeply enriched his understanding of the technology industry. Today, Luis is recognised not only for his comprehensive and clear interpretation of complex tech topics, but also for the insightful perspective he provides on the future of technology. His publications have been an instrumental resource for many tech enthusiasts, industry professionals, and novice learners.