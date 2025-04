Katherine Byfield is a celebrated author, leading voice in technology, and an expert in anticipating and analysing emerging global technological trends. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Masters in Information Systems from the prestigious University of St. Andrews, where she honed her expertise in data analysis and artificial intelligence. Katherine then went on to sharpen her understanding of the industry as a Senior Software Engineer at renowned global tech company, PowerWeb Solutions. Her learned insights from the field became valuable assets in creating informed and perceptive writings. Byfield's work often delves into subjects like cloud computing, cybersecurity, blockchain technology and AI, providing insightful and authoritative perspectives. Her accurate predictions and analytical expertise make her a reliable source in interpreting the future trajectories of the tech world. Katherine’s bio reflects her special blend of industry, academic and literary acumen, making her a distinguished figure in tech literature.