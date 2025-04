Небесний сплеск: Як інновації військових літаків формують глобальні стратегії оборони

Jason Morendo is an accomplished technology author dedicated to providing valuable insight into the latest advancements and innovative techniques shaping the tech industry. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the prestigious Ajman University with a major in Software Engineering. His passion for exploration ignited a successful career with the globally recognised technology firm, Qwerty Corp. At Qwerty, Mr. Morendo held a pivotal position as a Senior Tech Consultant where he was instrumental in understanding and launching new technologies.

Jason has dedicated over a decade to researching and writing about topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing, to IoT, making complex technologies understandable to those outside the field. His compelling blend of technical expertise and in-depth understanding of the technology sector has made him a vital voice in the industry, recognised for his remarkable analytical skills and impactful writing. Jason continues to explore new technological landscapes, ensuring his audience stays informed about the impactful shifts on the horizon.