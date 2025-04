Революція акумуляторних батарей: всередині гонки Battery X на формування електричного майбутнього

Emily Bowman is a forward-thinking author, known for her in-depth commentary on emerging technologies. A graduate from New York University's College of Engineering, Bowman specialised in Computer Science and Technology, providing her with a solid foundation in understanding the intricacies of the ever-changing tech world.

Professionally, Bowman spent over a decade as a Senior Technology Analyst at Intel Technologies, where she managed research and development of various innovative projects. It was here that she honed her ability to translate complex tech concepts into layman's terms.

Bowman's writing is a mesh of engaging storytelling and meticulous technical analysis, introducing readers to a fresh lens on technology's role in society. A visionary and a realist, Bowman continuously explores the impacts of new technologies, providing thoughtful insights and significantly contributing to the discourse around digital advancement.