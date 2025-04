Революція в енергетиці: Зростання великих систем зберігання енергії на батареях

Dr. Laura Bishop is a leading expert in sustainable technology and renewable energy systems, holding a Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering from the University of Cambridge. With over 18 years of experience in both academia and industry, Laura has dedicated her career to developing technologies that reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability. She leads a research group that collaborates with international companies to innovate in areas like solar energy and green building technologies. Laura’s contributions to sustainable practices have been recognised with numerous awards, and she frequently shares her expertise at global conferences and in scholarly publications.