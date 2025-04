Сміливий крок Філіппін: чому угода на 5,58 мільярда доларів про винищувачі викликає напруженість в Азії

Marcus Livingston is a renowned tech-author with a distinguished career spanning over twenty years. Expertly specialising in emerging technologies and their implications in contemporary society, his work remains a pivotal resource for tech-enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Marcus holds a Master's Degree in Computer Science from the esteemed Sheffield University, renowned for its rigorous scientific curriculum. In the early stages of his career, Marcus cultivated his technical knowledge and industrial insight as a System Analyst at Fujitsu, an international IT equipment and services company. Incorporating his academic background and hands-on experience, Marcus's work continues to contribute crucial perspectives on the potential and pitfalls of our fast-evolving digital world and its entailing technologies. His articulate approach to writing possesses the unique ability to break down complex technical concepts, making them readily available for a broad readership.