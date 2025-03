Amy Crawford is a highly respected technology author with over two decades of experience writing about emerging technologies. She possesses a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from 'Szeged Institute of Technology' in Hungary, a globally renowned university known for its technological prowess. After her graduation, Amy worked for several years at 'Cascade Networks', one of the world's leading telecommunications companies. Her role as a senior researcher at Cascade enabled her to gain deep insight into the world of technology, including AI, blockchain, and IoT. Crawford's articles bridge the gap between complex technology concepts and the everyday reader, making her an invaluable resource to both tech-enthusiasts and mainstream audiences alike. Amy's passion lies in educating others about the exciting developments in the field of technology.