Gabrielle Stanton is a celebrated author who delights in delving into the intricacies of new technologies. A graduate of Stanford University, Gabrielle holds a Master's degree in Computer Science with a concentration in artificial intelligence. Before embarking on her writing career, Stanton served as a Senior Software Engineer at global tech firm JetPro where she had the unique opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology breakthroughs and AI programs. Her years of experience in the technology industry provide a robust factual base and practical perspective to her work, earning her high praise for transforming complex tech concepts into easily understood, engaging content. Gabrielle has contributed to renowned tech journals and is best known for her insightful commentary on emerging technology trends. Through her persuasive writing, she not only simplifies the complexities of technology, but also effectively predicts the impact of new tech on our daily life.