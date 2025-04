Як винищувачі F-16 змінюють обличчя бойового поля України

Kobe Norwood is a bestselling author known for his expertise in upcoming technologies. He holds a bachelor's degree in Technology and Information Science from Stanford University and is renowned for his forward-looking perspectives on emerging innovations.

Kobe further bolstered his technological knowledge during his tenure as a Tech Strategist at Microsoft Research. His knack for detail, coupled with his grasp of complex technical systems, enabled him to shape and influence the future of technology within this industry behemoth. With an unrivalled passion for tech, Kobe disseminates his knowledge and insights through his enriching pieces that are frequently published in well-regarded journals and magazines.

Respected for his clear and engaging style, he adeptly guides readers through advanced concepts, making new technology comprehensible and accessible to both professionals and enthusiasts alike.