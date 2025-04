Tesla входить до Саудівської Аравії попри виклики та можливості

Pawel Kozlowski is an esteemed technology writer with deep roots in information technology and digital innovation. His fascination for new technologies comes from his educational background in Computer Science from the esteemed Aquinas Institute, where he graduated with honours. His career began as an IT Specialist at Intellect Limited, a leading technology firm. At the company, Pawel led multiple projects, strengthening his knowledge of advanced software, AI applications and digital trends. Pulled by the art of storytelling, Pawel took a leap and ventured into writing, sharing this vast knowledge with tech-enthusiasts globally. Today, his in-depth analysis, forecasts and educational writing make him a must-read for keeping up with the rapid digital evolution.