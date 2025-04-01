The Growing Popularity of E-Bikes and the Need for Safety Regulations

The tragic death of 86-year-old Bart O’Hare, who was fatally injured by an e-bike in Burnley, Lancs, has shocked and saddened the community. Bart was walking along Accrington Road when a collision occurred, resulting in severe injuries that ultimately led to his death in the hospital. The incident took place on Friday, March 22, around 4:30 PM.

While investigations into the incident are ongoing, authorities have requested information to locate the e-bike involved in the accident. An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injuries through dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of the accident, but has been released on bail. The missing e-bike, believed to be a dark gray Sur-ron model, is a crucial piece of evidence that has yet to be found.

Sgt. Paul McCurrie of the Traffic Police expressed his condolences to Bart O’Hare’s grieving family and assured them that a thorough investigation is underway. He urged anyone who has seen a similar e-bike to come forward. If you have information that could assist authorities in their investigation, please contact Lancashire Police at 101 and quote log 0952 from March 22, 2024. Alternatively, you can also email the Serious Collision Investigations Unit at [email protected].

The loss of Bart O’Hare leaves a void in the lives of his loved ones, who described him as a kind and lovable person. They expressed their gratitude to the emergency services for their efforts and shared their deep sorrow over the tragic circumstances of his death. Throughout the investigation, it is hoped that through community involvement and cooperation, justice will prevail and Bart’s family and friends can find the closure they need.

It is crucial that anyone with information about the dark gray Sur-ron e-bike comes forward. By taking action, you can play a vital role in clarifying this devastating incident. Let us come together as a community and support authorities in their pursuit of justice.

